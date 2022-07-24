Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $240,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

