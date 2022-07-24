Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 17,470 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.