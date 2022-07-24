State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,341,000 after buying an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,564,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.16 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.