FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

