FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

PXD stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

