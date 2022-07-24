Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.71. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

