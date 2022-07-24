FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 620.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $324.53 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.91 and its 200 day moving average is $313.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.92.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.