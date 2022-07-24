FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Trading Up 3.8 %

SAP stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($136.36) to €115.00 ($116.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

