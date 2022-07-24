Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

