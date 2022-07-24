CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

