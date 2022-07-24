Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

