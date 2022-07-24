FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 840 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $219.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day moving average is $219.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

