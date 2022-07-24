CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £115 ($137.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

