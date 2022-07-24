FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $313.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $369.52. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

