McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,816,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $330.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.09 and its 200-day moving average is $300.51. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.