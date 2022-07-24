Triumph Capital Management Grows Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $72.33 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

