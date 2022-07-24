Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 314 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 601.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

