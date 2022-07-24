Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 22,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 942,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

