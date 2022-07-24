Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

