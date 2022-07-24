Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

NYSE:D opened at $77.35 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

