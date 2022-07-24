Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4 %

KMB opened at $132.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

