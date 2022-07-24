Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $154,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.