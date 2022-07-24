Triumph Capital Management Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

