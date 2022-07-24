Triumph Capital Management Takes $224,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

