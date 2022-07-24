Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

