GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 435 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 435 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

