Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.6 %

ALRM opened at $69.95 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

