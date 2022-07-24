Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

