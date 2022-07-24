Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $172.01 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

