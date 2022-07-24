Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,621,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,431 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

