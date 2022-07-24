Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $243.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average of $256.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.