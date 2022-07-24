Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 197,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 72,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Southern stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

