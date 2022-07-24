Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

