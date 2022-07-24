Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Markel Stock Down 0.9 %

MKL opened at $1,262.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,330.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,179.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

