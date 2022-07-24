Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

