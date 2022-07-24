532 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

