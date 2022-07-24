Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 215.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Everi worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Everi by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. Everi’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

