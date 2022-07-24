The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

