Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 491 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

