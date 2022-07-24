Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

