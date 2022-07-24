Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $312.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

