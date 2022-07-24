The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Truvestments Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Brightworth increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

