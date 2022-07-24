Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

