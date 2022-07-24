Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 1,875 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 214,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

