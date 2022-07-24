MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $306.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.89. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

