Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

