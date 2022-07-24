Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,855 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

APO opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

