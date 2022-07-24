Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 274.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.