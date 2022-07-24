JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

