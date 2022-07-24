Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

